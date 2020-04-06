Berkeley County steps up emergency restrictions as COVID-19 positive tests rise

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia is up to four confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus and Berkeley County is now up to 49 confirmed cases, as of April 6. Following an executive order from the state capital, Berkeley County Council is taking emergency restrictions to a higher level.

The council met in emergency session Monday to put employees on a rotating work schedule for social distancing. Residents are also under a stay-at-home order, except for essential employment or to purchase food or medicine. Hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts and Airbnb’s cannot accept any guests for fewer than fourteen days. Violations of these new restrictions can result in civil penalties, fines and/or the closing of a business.

Council president Doug E. Copenhaver, Jr. says his goal is to “slow the traffic that can slow the spread of the virus and not be a tsunami on the medical facilities in the county.”

Neighboring Jefferson County, with 17 reported COVID-19 cases as of Monday, is planning an emergency meeting of its health department.

There are no COVID-19 deaths reported in the Eastern Panhandle as of April 6.