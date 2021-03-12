Berkeley County shooting turns fatal, suspects in custody

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — One man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Berkeley County, police reported on Friday.

On Thursday, police were called to 106 Patrick’s Court in Inwood at approximately 2:34 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. Before officers arrived, a male suspect had fled the scene with a backpack, according to police.

32-year-old Ryan C. Thompson of Nitro, West Virginia was found unresponsive on the floor of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene. After a search of the home, a large amount of money and marijuana was found.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police secured the perimeter of the residence while officers searched for the suspect with K-9 units. Police located and apprehended suspect Zachary Allen Jackson at the intersection of Near Bethels Way and Strobridge Road. Jackson was then taken into custody.

“I can’t think of a more perfect example of two agencies working together,” said Sheriff Nathan Harmon of Berkeley County. “We had the suspect within the hour.”

Following preliminary investigations, police also arrested an additional two male suspects, Phillip T. Ruppenthal and Dylan T. Hite, who were apprehended after fleeing the area, according to a State Police release.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and additional charges are expected to come. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident can contact the Martinsburg Detachment Investigator Corporal Z. L. Nine at 304-267-0001.