Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding hit-and-run witnesses from 2018 cold case

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has brought a 2018 cold case back to the forefront and is asking for the public’s help in finding several witnesses.

In Sept. 2018, 32-year-old Mike Kilmer of Martinsburg was killed while riding his motorcycle by a truck that struck him and fled the scene. No one was ever convicted of the hit-and-run.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office released photos of potential witnesses in a gas station near the intersection of Edwin Miller Blvd and Warm Springs Ave, where the accident took place. Officers are asking for anyone who may know these people to contact the police in order to help with the investigation.

Two of the potential witnesses. (Courtesy: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office).

While it has been more than two years since this incident, Sheriff Nathan Harmon said he feels that Kilmer’s family deserves justice for their loved one’s untimely death.

“We need to do our due diligence in ensuring all investigative avenues are pursued,” said Harmon. “We want to attempt to try to utilize all available technology as it exists today that possibly didn’t exist in 2018.”

Harmon clarified the witnesses are not in any legal trouble and are simply needed to aid in the renewed investigation.