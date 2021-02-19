Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspects in Martinsburg armed robbery

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Two suspects threatened employees with a knife and robbed a Martinsburg restaurant Wednesday night, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials are seeking public assistance in locating the suspects and have released images from surveillance footage.

Courtesy, BCSO

Courtesy, BCSO

Courtesy, BCSO

Officials say multiple agencies including Martinsburg PD responded to the Chopsticks restaurant on Eagle School Road around 9:30 p.m. after an employee reported the robbery to central dispatch.

Officials say the employees reported that an older man walked into the restaurant and said he was there to rob them, he then pulled out a knife. A younger suspect stood watch. When the suspects were given money, they fled.

A K-9 track by Martinsburg PD yielded the general area the suspects fled, but they have not been located.

The first, older suspect is described as white man between 400 and 45-years-old. He was reported wearing a camo hat, dark jacket, dark pants and black shoes with a white emblem.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his twenties with a skinny build. He was reported wearing a dark jacket with a hood, a grey hoodie, dark pants and white sneakers.

Officials ask that anyone with information on the incident contact the BCSO, Deputy A. Leonard and/or the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-267-7000.