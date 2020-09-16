Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office obtains security footage from Martinsburg Bar shooting

The Berkeley county Sheriff’s Office has obtained security footage of the altercation that left one man dead and another still in the hospital after a shooting on September 6th in Martinsburg, W. Va.

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has obtained security footage from the Mountaineer Pub which shows the altercation that ultimately killed 26-year-old Vance Trotman Jr. of Hagerstown, Md. started inside of the bar.

The altercation between Trotman and 29-year-old Devon Gordon Jr. of Martinsburg, W. Va. then moved outside of the bar where the gunfight ensued.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has not been able to get into contact with Gordon as he is still in the hospital. Sheriff Curtis Keller also explained that his office has not received any further information from witnesses of the incident. He also stated that the Sheriff’s Office has not been able to contact either families of the victims.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is still urged to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 304-267-7000. Callers who wish to report anonymously can call 304-267-4999.