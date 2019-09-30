Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office looking for hit and run suspect

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a hit and run accident that happened early Friday morning in the 2000 block of Edwin Miller Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office said while driving, an unidentified suspect struck a pedestrian around 1:45 a.m. The pedestrian is expected to recover. The suspect’s vehicle may be missing a passenger side mirror, which was recovered at the scene.

Any witnesses or tipsters can contact Sgt. A. Burns at (304) 267-7000.