Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control respond to allegations of animal cruelty

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control are speaking out after an activist group called “Alley Cat Allies” filed a writ of mandamus against the county organization for animal cruelty.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control are taking the writ of mandamus personally.

“It is an attack on this department I consider it an attack on the county when you negligently plant the seed of animosity,” said Sheriff Nathan Harmon of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department.

They say the animal cruelty allegations are exaggerations of the truth.

“Animals are not mistreated and by no means as per their verbiage is it neglectful or intentional that we…If there’s time that goes by where they feel in their own opinion embellished or not is too long there’s a process and they’re seen each and every day,” Harmon said.

They also are saying that Alley Cat Allies never called them before filing the writ of mandamus to discuss the animal cruelty cases detailed in the writ of mandamus.

“I’ve double and triple-checked with my staff…Not a single phone call was scheduled an appointment made or nothing… an interview… no nothing was conducted by this organization prior to their attack on this department,” Harmon explained.

Alley Cat Allies says they did speak to the Sheriff’s Department beforehand including in past instances when Berkeley County Animal Control came under scrutiny for missteps in animal care like a lack of AC for the animals during this past summer.

“Prior to filing the writ of mandamus with the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, alley cat allies had conversations about our concerns with the commander patrol division-animal control division and other in Berkeley County Animal Control. We also visited the shelter on multiple occasions,” stated Becky Robinson, president and founder of Alley Cat Allies.