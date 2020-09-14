Berkeley County Sheriff reports rise in accidents on I-81

BERKELEY COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — If you think you’ve been noticing more accidents along I-81 in West Virginia, you’re right.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the accidents are due to the increased construction along the interstate.

The construction area stretches from Tabler Station Road (Exit 8) and Apple Harvest Drive (Exit 12) in Berkeley County.

The construction started in 2018 to widen the highway from 4 lanes to 6 and hopefully eliminate congestion around the Martinsburg area.

Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller stated that since the construction, he has seen an uptick in accidents on the interstate. He believes it is because people are ignoring the speed limit and constructions signage on the interstate.

“People, you know, don’t pay attention to the different changes in the speeds so they come up on them before they realize what they are doing. A lot of people are speeding out there and there’s a lot of erratic driving going on.”

Sheriff Keller warns drivers to slow their speeds in construction zones and if they see any potentially dangerous drivers, please call the police.