Berkeley County Sheriff Office is investigating a fatal traffic accident on I-81 leaves two dead

BERKELEY COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County Sheriff Office is investigating a fatal traffic accident that happened on I-81 North near Martinsburg this morning.

Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller said the call was received around 7.a.m. on Monday morning about a single-vehicle accident. A 1999 Dodge Ram drove into the embankment from the right side of the highway and struck a large section of the tree, the vehicle caught on fire and bystanders were trying to pull both people out of the vehicle, but it was unsuccessful, according to Sheriff Keller

The fire crew at the scene knocked down the fire and pull the vehicle out of the tree, where they found out a male and a female, both from Berkeley County, died inside the vehicle. Both bodies sent to Charleston for Autopsy and the identity of both occupants are unavailable at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing and the cause of the accident is still yet determined. Anyone with the information should contact Berkeley County Sheriff Office at 304-267-7000.