Berkeley County investigating allegation against Spring Mills H.S. teacher

It's the fifth teacher in Berkeley County to be placed on admin leave this year

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — For the fifth time in three weeks another Berkeley County School employee has been placed on administrative leave while an allegation against them is investigated.

The latest is at Martinsburg’s Spring Mills High School, the fifth in the county school system to have placed an employee on leave since the middle of last month.

In a message to the Spring Mills Community, principal Jason Kamlowski says his office “has spoken directly with the families involved” and cautioned against forming any conclusions while the allegation is investigated.

County School Superintendent, Dr. Patrick Murphy, issued a brief statement saying he takes the matter seriously and appropriate action is being taken for the protection of all involved.

Allegations resulting in administrative leave have also recently surfaced at Bunker Hill Elementary School, South Middle School, Mountain Ridge Elementary School and Potomack Intermediate School.