Berkeley County Schools begin blended in-person learning for Pre-K through Grade 8

BERKELEY COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — Some of Berkeley County’s younger students returned to in-person learning on Thursday.

The county will be operating under a blended instruction model until further notice. For Pre-K through grade 8, Mondays will be virtual for all students. The rest of the days will alternate, with some students attending school in-person and the others attending school online.

All students will attend school in-person at least two days a week. Last names beginning with the letters “A” through “K” will be in-person on Tuesday and Thursday, and “L” through “Z” will be in-person on Wednesday and Friday.

Households containing students with differing last names should contact their school’s principal to arrange for the students to attend school on the same day.

High schools will begin the same model on Jan. 27 if Berkeley County is graded orange or better on the West Virginia COVID-19 case map.

To read the Return to Learn plan in its entirety, click here.