Berkeley County reports three COVID-19 deaths within a week

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Health Department is reporting six total COVID-19 related deaths in the county as of May 12.

The health department said the latest patient was a 78-year-old man. The health department also reported the death of a 25-year-old woman on Saturday and an 82-year-old man last Friday.

144 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Berkeley County as of May 12, out of a total of 193 people who tested positive. In Morgan County, of the 17 people with COVID-19, 12 have recovered. Morgan County hasn’t reported any deaths.

And in Jefferson County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said as of Tuesday morning, there have been a total of 88 positive COVID-19 cases and one death. Recovery information was not available.

Statewide, West Virginia is at 1,378 total positive cases on May 12, since tracking first began. Of all the tests administered so far, 2.11% of the results come back positive, according to the WVDHHR. Over 65,000 tests have been reported to the department so far.

The Martinsburg VA Medical Center also reports four deaths from COVID-19, with 19 total active cases within the facility as of May 11. Bill Kearns, the director of the Berkeley-Morgan County Board of a Health, said in an email to WDVM that these four deaths aren’t included in Berkeley County’s local data count because its patients are from many states, and it “gets reported back to the State of residence.”

West Virginia entered Week 3 of its reopening plan this week, with wellness facilities and drive-in movie theaters opening up. Week 4 is coming on May 21, when Gov. Jim Justice is allowing indoor dining at restaurants with 50% capacity.

MORE WEST VIRGINIA NEWS ON WDVM