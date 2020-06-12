Berkeley County reports 9th COVID-19 death

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A ninth person has died from COVID-19 in Berkeley County, West Virginia, the Berkeley-Morgan County Board of Health said on Friday.

The press release said the patient was a 78-year-old man. No further information about him was mentioned. As of June 12, there are 236 Berkeley County residents who have recovered from the coronavirus. A total of 372 residents have tested positive.

In Morgan County, the board of health said 19 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 18 of those patients have since recovered.

For a statewide update — the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports the following data on COVID-19 in the Mountain State as of *5 p.m. on June 12:

88 deaths

2,249 total number of cases

141 new confirmed positive cases the week of June 5-June 12

On Thursday, the Berkeley County Council had a meeting on adjusting the budget to take on COVID-19 as well as other county needs. Watch that story here.

*Previous version of this article used data from the WV DHHR that has since been updated. The DHHR’s new data has been updated in the article.

