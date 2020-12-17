Berkeley County recognize Sheriff’s deputies on their retirement

BERKELEY COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office recognized the retirement of Captain Willie Johnson, 31 years, and Chief David Wilson, 32 years on Thursday.

Johnson and Wilson were both presented with a retirement badge and service pistol in honor of their service.

