Berkeley County police recover large amount of stolen goods

West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars in West Virginia on charges of drug possession, breaking and entering, and theft.

24-year-old Derrick Jemison of Florida was caught in Martinsburg on Thursday after police were called to stop a burglary at the Trick Trucks on Crimson Circle. Police said Jemison tried to run away once they arrived, but was caught by a K-9 unit. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department, Jemison tried to resist arrest and hit an officer “multiple times”.

Police reported finding large amounts of stolen merchandise, money and marijuana on Jemison, and said that even his car had been stolen from a Pennsylvania dealership.

Jemison is being held in the Eastern Regional Jail.

