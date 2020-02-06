Berkeley County places employee on administrative leave at fourth school in two weeks

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Potomack Intermediate School has placed an employee on administrative leave according to a message delivered to the school community by principal Amanda Billmeyer.

Billmeyer says the matter is being investigated and families involved have been contacted.

Potomack is the fourth school in Berkeley County in the last two weeks where an employee has been placed on administrative leave. The Board of Education says appropriate action is being taken at Potomack the other three schools, Bunker Hill Elementary, South Middle School and Mountain Ridge Elementary School.

The inquiry at Bunker Hill was reportedly triggered by a West Virginia State Police referral and involves Child Protective Services.