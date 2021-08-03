Berkeley County now has the highest spread of Delta variant in West Virginia

The delta variant is leading to an increase in cases across northern Virginia.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM) — During his press briefing on Monday, Governor Jim Justice announced that Berkeley County has the highest Delta variant spread in the state.

The County has had 24 cases of the Delta variant so far and says their biggest issue is a low vaccination rate for the county with only 39.8 percent of the County vaccinated. However, the County’s Health Department says they don’t plan on implementing a mask mandate or shutting down businesses unless the governor passes those measures. They currently offer vaccines twice a week but will increase those clinics if cases continue to rise.

The County currently has an infections rate of 12.59 and a positivity rate of 6.4 and is in the gold phase of the state color-coded map but is close to hitting orange.

Twenty-nine other West Virginia counties have also confirmed cases of the delta variant, according to Governor Justice.