Berkeley County moving ahead with development at busy I-81 exit 12

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — It is a bustling extended intersection off Interstate highway 81 at exit 12 in Berkeley County, but motorists can expect it to become even busier in a few short years.

The city’s planning commission has given the green light for commercial development across from The Commons shopping complex just west of the I-81 intersection at Apple Harvest Drive.

A Weis supermarket and Discount Tire will anchor the new development as the city works with the West Virginia Department of Highways to accommodate the steady traffic.

Motorist Deni Deyanov frequents the abundant retailers at the exit as business routinely takes him up and down I-81. “I am amazed at the infrastructure growth here,” he says, noting that congestion is just the price to be paid for the economic growth which benefits the area.

Mary Dulyea is a nearby resident who happens to serve on the county Board of Zoning Appeals. While she too is frustrated by the high volume of traffic, she sees the business development as a positive sign for the city. Still, she says, “I go out of may way to avoid” the bottlenecks on Apple Harvest Drive when she can.

Construction on the shopping development still has another two years to go with stormwater systems and utilities modeling still in the planning stages.