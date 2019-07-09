Berkeley County kids unplug from electronics and dive into summer fun

"It gives them an opportunity to build friendships, and not through a microphone."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County’s Parks and Recreation Center is striving to “unplug” kids and get them outdoors even beyond the warm summer months.

The recreation center is hosting their Summer Adventure Day Camp which gives kids opportunities to get outdoors and off electronics to build healthy lifestyle habits. Camp Counselors said they love even simple activities like pool day because it gets the kids socializing and off of their electronic screens.

“A lot of the times with games and everything they’re just kind of visualizing on a tv screen and the only contact they have with other kids is through a microphone,” said Camp Counselor Bailey AAb. “This way they can actually get out and play, exercise a little bit and interact with other children.”

Berkeley County’s Parks and Recreation hosts summer adventure day camps throughout the summer and is always looking for new ideas to help kids unplug.