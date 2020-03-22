Berkeley County Humane Society holds adoption event

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARTINSBURG, W Va. (WDVM)–Berkeley County Humane Society held an adoption event after taking in seventeen dogs from a shelter in Mercer County.

There were lines of people waiting to adopt. The shelter in Mercer County is currently not allowed to do adoptions and has reached maximum capacity, so the Berkeley County Humane Society had space and decided to help out. Many shelters are currently facing adoption difficulties due to COVID-19. The amount of animals being brought in doesn’t slow or stop even during a time like this.

Berkeley County Humane Society is also urging the public to donate food and other items if they can to help with their efforts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories