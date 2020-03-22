Berkeley County Humane Society holds adoption event

MARTINSBURG, W Va. (WDVM)–Berkeley County Humane Society held an adoption event after taking in seventeen dogs from a shelter in Mercer County.

There were lines of people waiting to adopt. The shelter in Mercer County is currently not allowed to do adoptions and has reached maximum capacity, so the Berkeley County Humane Society had space and decided to help out. Many shelters are currently facing adoption difficulties due to COVID-19. The amount of animals being brought in doesn’t slow or stop even during a time like this.

Berkeley County Humane Society is also urging the public to donate food and other items if they can to help with their efforts.