Berkeley County high school student finalist for college scholarship

Berkeley County, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Musselman High School senior has been presented with the opportunity of a lifetime: a potential full ride scholarship to West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Alex Heath could not think of a better way to honour the community that raised him than by attending college. He is now one of fifteen finalists in this year’s West Virginia Scholar program. As the only finalist from Berkeley County, he hopes that he can live up to his community’s expectations and use this opportunity to give back.

This program selects three extraordinary students from across the state to receive scholarships to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College. While academic excellence factors into the decision, their selection of applicants is also based on co curricular involvement and especially on the applicant’s devotion to improving their community.

Community service is not a foreign subject to Alex as his list of volunteer work is extensive. From his recent induction to the National Honour Society to cooking for staff at his school to ringing the donation bell for the Salvation Army to playing guitar at churches and charity events, Alex strives to make a positive impact in his community. He believes that by being a leader, he can better help others. He also credits his varsity soccer team in teaching him those necessary leadership skills on and off the field.

Alex has dreams of completing his degree in Business Administration and plans on returning back to Berkeley County to also complete his Culinary Arts degree at Blue Ridge Community College with the ultimate goal of opening his own restaurant.

A portion of the selection process is based on community voting. To cast your vote, visit the West Virginia Scholar website.