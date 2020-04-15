Berkeley County Health Department announces 1st COVID-19 related death

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– The Berkeley County Health Department announced its first patient that has died from the coronavirus on April 15.

The Health Department states the patient was a 57-year-old woman, but doesn’t report if she had pre-existing medical conditions or not. As of Wednesday, the department states there have been 109 people diagnosed in the Eastern Panhandle and 56 of them have recovered. Today’s death brings West Virginia’s total to 11.

The Berkeley-Morgan County Board of Health offered their heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of our Berkeley County community member lost to COVID-19.

Berkeley County has 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 44 recoveries. There are 718 confirmed cases statewide, and 12 deaths statewide, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources data on April 15..