Berkeley County group working hard to be sure voters get to the polls this fall

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — With voters facing many new challenges this election year getting to the polls because of the coronavirus, some Berkeley County activists are reaching out to eligible voters to be sure they cast a ballot.

BerkeleyCountyVotes.com is helping voters with mail-in ballots, early voting, or getting to the polls on Election Day. They say many are having trouble navigating the West Virginia Secretary of State’s online portal to get an absentee ballot.

“They have a couple of extra steps that may not be necessary,” says and Dan Bennett with BerkeleyCountyVotes.com. “But the person they had set up that system set it up so it’s not as easy. They had to put up a whole video showing how to go through it. So it isn’t horribly difficult but it could be a lot easier I think.”

And Bennett says his effort is to assure that all voters feel they can participate in the democratic process.