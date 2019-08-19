Berkeley County deputies to be equipped with body cameras

The new policy went into effect Wednesday however, body cams will continue to be assigned next week

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department has a new policy which will require deputies to wear a body camera.

According to Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller, this motion isn’t a disciplinary action. Keller said since 2016, he and Chief Deputy David Wilson have focused their efforts on making sure deputies are equipped with body cameras.

“I didn’t do it for a disciplinary thing, I did it to show transparency between the deputies and the public that they’re dealing with, it’s not meant to be a disciplinary thing to the deputies but it’s going to benefit everybody all the way around,” Keller said.

The new policy went into effect Wednesday however, body cams will continue to be assigned next week. Keller noted that devices cost the department between $100,000 and $115,000.

He noted that the cameras have an infrared light for night time. Chief Deputy David Wilson said that he knew these body cams were needed sooner than later.

“We had an incident last November dealing with officers and we realized then, our systems really needed to be updated and the body cam would have been even better to look at the overall situation,” Wilson said.

Along with issuing body cameras, the camera systems inside cruisers were updated.