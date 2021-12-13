Berkeley County deputies investigate shooting at night club over the weekend

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– An investigation is underway in a shooting that happened over the weekend in Berkeley County, West Virginia.

The sheriff’s department responded to shots fired call on Saturday around 3 a.m. at Club Aura.

While deputies were on the scene, a man arrived at Berkeley medical Center for gunshots wounds. At this time, the victim’s name and their condition are not being released.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Deputies said if you have any information about the shooting you can contact them, you can call Lieutenant W.D. Christian at 304-267-7000 or anonymously with Crime Solvers at 304-267-4999.