Ladder House shooting suspect and victims identified

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Update: The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect in a shooting who killed two people and then shot himself dead Monday night at the Ladder House Bar and Grill. He is identified as Christopher Marchitelli, 45, from Culpeper, Virginia.

One of the victims was Cierra Hammons, 29 of Inwood, West Virginia. According to the Sheriff’s Office, she knew the shooter for a “considerable amount of time.” The Sheriff’s Office said they received prior information that there were previous incidents between the shooting suspect and Cierra, who has worked at Ladder House since December 2018.

The other man who died was identified by the Sheriff’s Office as Adam Carter, 43 of Winchester, Virginia.

According to The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office preliminary investigation, Marchitelli went to the bar to speak with Hammons. Both Hammons and Carter went outside to speak with him, and at some point, Marchitelli allegedly shot both victims in the head, then himself. The Sheriff’s Office said Marchitelli used two handguns.

According to Keller, the two men were dead on the scene when they arrived shortly before 10:30 p.m. Hammons was transported and later pronounced dead. The Ladder House Facebook page called the incident “a planned and devastating act of domestic violence,” but that is not confirmed by authorities at this time.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said they did not yet run the shooter’s criminal history if any. The nature of the relationships between the deceased is still under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office does not yet know if Marchitelli knew Carter.

A nearby neighbor said he heard a few gunshots and called 9-1-1. There was heavy police presence on the scene Monday night as deputies were conducting their investigation.

An employee of the bar, Heather Pindell, has turned this tragedy into a silver lining.

“Unfortunately the tragedy that happened last night, we wanted to show something positive, and we decided to open today and we plan on making people aware of domestic violence,” said Pindell.

According to Pindell and bar employees, they will be accepting donations which will go to Hammons’ two children.

We are following this story closely and we’ll bring you more details as they become available.