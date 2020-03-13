Berkeley County court hears 2016 child negligence case

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Four years later, a couple accused of child negligence and child abuse is on trial in the Berkeley County Judicial Court.

Nisa Hanvey and Taishon Johnson were arrested in Baltimore in September 2017, almost a full year after Hanvey’s 17-month-old child was reportedly hospitalized for sustaining a severe head injury.

Martinsburg Police Detective Adam Albaugh investigated the Martinsburg home after the child was hospitalized and interviewed Hanvey and Johnson around 2:30 a.m. that night.

Audio recordings of the detective’s interviews were played for the courtroom with Hanvey and Johnson explaining that the 17-month child had attempted to climb out of their crib and had fallen, sustaining a head injury.

In the recording, Johnson could be heard explaining that the child would often find themselves getting hurt from falling or bumping into things.

“She’s a little daredevil,” Johnson said in the recording. “I’ll give her that.”

About one year after the child was first hospitalized, Hanvey was charged with 1 count of child neglect causing serious bodily injury and one count of gross child neglect creating substantial risk of bodily injury. Johnson was charged with 12 counts of child abuse resulting in injury and one count of gross child neglect creating substantial risk of bodily injury.

Shortly after the initial incident, Hanvey signed away parental rights and the child went to live with their biological father in Baltimore.

Albaugh gave testimony Thursday, telling the jury he suspected the baby was a victim of child abuse.

He showed the courtroom several pictures of the home on East Liberty Street, which depicted alleged safety hazards including exposed drywall, dirty common areas, animal feces, and exposed wiring.

Albaugh said they held off on charging the two until he was sure the child survived and recovered from their injuries. Otherwise, the two would have likely faced more severe charges for the child’s death.

During the trial, prosecuting attorneys showed pictures of the child in the hospital, covered in bruises and intubated.

One juror ran from the room in tears shortly after seeing the images. They were excused and replaced with an alternate juror.

Johnson’s mother, Zakia Johnson, testified at the trial on Thursday, saying her son and Hanvey were both great caretakers and she never saw any signs of abusive behavior from either of them.

“Taishon has never shown any type of aggression towards anybody,” Johnson said. “I was reading some of his teacher’s comments about him and all of them start with ‘Taishon’s a good kid.'”

The trial is ongoing with the defense expected to introduce more witnesses Friday morning.