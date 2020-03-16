Berkeley County couple found guilty in 2017 child abuse case

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The jury finalized its verdict Monday morning in a 2017 child abuse case involving two Berkeley County residents.

Defendants Nisa Hanvey and Taishon Johnson were arrested in Baltimore in September 2017, almost a full year after Hanvey’s 17-month-old child was reportedly hospitalized for sustaining a severe head injury.

On March 16, 2020, the jury found Hanvey guilty on both charges of child neglect. Johnson was found guilty on four counts of child abuse causing serious bodily injury, two counts of child abuse causing bodily injury and one count of gross child neglect causing serious risk of injury or death. He was found not guilty of six other counts of child abuse.

All of Johnson’s charges are felonies and one of Hanvey’s convictions is also a felony.

Johnson is held at Eastern Regional until the sentencing hearing on May 18. Hanvey was granted post-conviction bond. Johnson’s defense attorney Matthew Yanni said they plan to file an appeal.