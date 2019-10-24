Berkeley County Council votes unanimously help fund MARC train

"The train is crucial for some Eastern Panhandle residents."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Council is jumping on board and voted unanimously to help fund the Eastern Panhandle’s commuter MARC train.

The council will fund over $100,000, which will be a one-time allocation for the service at the request of Governor Jim Justice. In total, local governments need to come up with $300,000 of funds to contribute towards the MARC train. And if that happens, Justice has agreed to provide the remaining funds needed to keep the service running.

“We think it’s an economic development issue.” said Legal Counsel Norwood Bentley. “Lots of people buy housing in this county because of the MARC train availability.”

Last week, the Jefferson County Commission refused to commit their proposed $83,000 in county funds.