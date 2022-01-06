Berkeley County Council salutes sheriff’s deputies for job well done

The Berkeley County, West Virginia, Council took time from its Thursday meeting to salute the sheriff’s department and pay special tribute to deputies who have distinguished themselves in the line of duty.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Council got an update from the Sheriff’s Department on priorities for the coming year and paid special tribute to their law enforcement professionals on Thursday.

Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon briefed the Council as the workweek wound to a close on the success his department has enjoyed over the previous year. Harmon’s hardworking team is grateful for council’s vote of confidence and for special recognition to outstanding deputies.

“It means a lot,” said Deputy Chad Jones. “It’s good to have Council’s support and makes our job a lot easier.”

Sheriff Harmon appreciated the dedication of his deputies. “It takes someone special for putting on that uniform on a daily basis and essentially having to deal with people on the worst time of their lives on a daily basis.”

The workforce in the sheriff’s department gives the credit to the man at the top.

“It means everything,” said Richard Steerman, a corporal for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department. “For 19 years I’ve served my county. We’ve never had an administration that has been more supportive than Sheriff Harmon.”

“This is very special. I mean, I come here every day just not expecting an award. I just go out and do it, you know, and have fun interacting with the community and every once in a while you find that bad guy,” said Deputy Chris Merson.

And Deputy Merson’s wife even made it to the county council meeting to proudly see her husband get recognized. Deputy Merson, she says, is blessed with a great partner in his cruiser – a German Shepherd named Braum – who also gets credit for the tribute to her husband.

“Chris and Braum definitely have fun together every day,” saidMakenzi Vincent, who is married to Deputy Merson. “They’re on a whole new adventure.”

Deputy Merson says this is a great way to ring in the new year. The recognition for Sheriff Harmon and his department included those on the K-9 team as well.