Berkeley County Council briefed on state legislative policy coordination

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Council heard from the head of the County Commission Association of West Virginia on Thursday about state programs that can help accommodate all the growth in the eastern panhandle.

Jennifer Piercy told the council the state must do a more efficient job delivering tax revenue to counties. She says there have been some “I-T” issues at the state capital in Charleston rebating sales and hotel-motel taxes. She explained how booming counties like Berkeley might best prepare to serve the influx of so many new residents.

“When you have people moving into this area, they are looking for things such as libraries, and parks and housing — public safety. they want to make sure that they’re making the right decision about where to live, and that’s the role of this county to provide that,” Piercy said.

Piercy said she will work with the legislature when it reconvenes in January to give localities more authority on fiscal management of public services.