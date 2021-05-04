Berkeley County Clerk faces charges for removing property from storage unit of her deceased predecessor

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County Clerk Elaine Mauck is free on $7,500 bail, but she’s facing felony charges for allegedly breaking into storage units owned by her predecessor, the late John Small, who died earlier this year.

West Virginia State Police say Mauck, along with two accomplices, broke into Small’s storage units and removed items from them. Small’s widow acknowledged she was behind on payments for the storage units.

There are reports that Mauck claimed the items inside could be sold to make those payments, maintaining that Mrs. Small was too busy tending to her late husband’s arrangements. Berkeley County Attorney Anthony Delligatti has requested the items be returned to Julia Small. The value of the items is estimated to be just shy of $1,000. Mauck was a member of county council until Small’s death, when she was named clerk.

Mauck declined to comment when contacted by WDVM.