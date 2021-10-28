Berkeley County Clerk Elaine Mauck indicted on felony burglary charges

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, the Berkeley County Clerk Elaine Mauck has been indicted on felony burglary charges.

The former county council member is charged with petit larceny and breaking and entering into several storage units which had been rented by her late predecessor, John Small, back in April. Mauck allegedly, with the help of county employees, cut several locks on Small’s storage units and removed items totaling less than $1,000 in value.

She testified at her arraignment that she thought county property was in the units. West Virginia State Police interviewed Mauck and the county workers who allegedly helped her take the property. Mauck claims she spoke with Julia Small, her predecessor’s widow, about delinquent payments for the units and that the items inside could be sold to settle the debt, something Small denies.

As she is a Berkeley County officeholder, Mauck will be tried in neighboring Morgan County to avoid any conflict of interest. She has been released on a $7,500 bond.