Berkeley County announces new site for voters registration

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — With election season coming up, the county is putting its finishing touches on the new site for voters registration and early voting.

In addition to the 66 polling locations around the county, the new site is located at 400 W. Stephen Street in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Unlike the other building, the Stephen Street location has a wheelchair accessible area where residents can vote. According to Chief Deputy Donnie Plotner, rather than waiting for outside in case lines become long, voters will now be able to wait inside the building.

According to election officials, early voting in Berkeley County begins Oct. 31 and runs until Nov. 13. The next upcoming election for the county is for the school levy which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16. Approximately 330 poll workers will be working within the county.