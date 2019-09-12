Berkeley County animal cruelty preliminary hearing postponed

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Berkeley County woman charged with animal cruelty had her preliminary hearing postponed until she finds legal counsel.

24-year-old Danessa Redman is being charged after a puppy’s remains were discovered inside her home, along with a severely emaciated pit bull named Cash, who weighed 36 pounds.

The investigation started back in July when reports of severe animal cruelty were called in. Berkeley County Animal Control Officers detained Cash and later found the other puppy’s remains under a water bowl- still in its harness.

“Pretty much it’s continuous until she gets it and then we will go back to see what the plea hearing will be at the next hearing if it’s not continued as well.” said BCAC Officer Nicholette High.

Cash has since been adopted and is living with a new family.