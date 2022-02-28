BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals voted unanimously to refuse the petition for Writ of Mandamus that the Alley Cat Allies Inc. placed against the Berkeley County Animal Control. Alley Cat Allies first submitted the petition back in November.

They based their petition on a private investigation they did on the alleged animal cruelty at animal control.

When we spoke to them a few months back they told WDVM that there were animals in grave conditions at Berkeley Animal Control.