Berkeley County accident leaves delays on 81 southbound

BERKELEY COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — South Berkeley Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single vehicle accident on southbound interstate 81 south of Mile Marker Eight.

According to officials, there were no reported injuries and drivers can expect delays on 81 southbound.

Officials say the right side of 81 is open but a cleanup crew will be working on the left side of the highway for most of the day and hope to have it up and running by the end of the day.