BERKELEY COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — A Kearneysville woman was arraigned in Berkeley County Circuit Court after being indicted with a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of her ex-husband.

In May of 2021, 30-year-old Rida Hendershot was originally charged by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department with wanton endangerment and negligence while handling a firearm after allegedly shooting her ex-husband in the face. In the initial investigation and statements made to police, Hendershot said she and her ex-husband, Matt, were moving firearms in their home and the gun accidentally went off.

Investigators say evidence indicates that there were safeties on the gun that had to be disabled in order to fire and the trajectory of the bullet contradicted her story. Following the initial investigation, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department filed changed one of the charges to first-degree murder.

Hendershot was indicted by the Berkeley County Grand Jury on February 16th for charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Hendershot has pleaded not guilty to these charges and her trial is set for April 25th.