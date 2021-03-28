Beckley native releases book

Nashville, TN – Beckley area native, Dick McVey, has released a book that chronicles his journey from coal camps in Pemberton and Amigo, W.Va. to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry and around the world.

According to release, McVey has worked with country greats like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Trace Adkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and many more. His book features stories about growing up in West Virginia and dreaming of playing music on big stages. He learned to play guitar and put together several popular local bands through his influence from The Beatles.

After working in the funeral business and the coal mines he finally decided to pursue his dream. He took a Beckley-based band traveling on the road. After playing in Nashville he decided he wanted to try for the big time. Within a few months he was playing on the Grand Ole Opry with Little Jimmy Dickens. He went on to back more than 20 major artists and appeare more than 500 times on the Opry, the release states.

McVey wore many hats in Nashville and had multi-faceted success that earned him respect and a stellar reputation on Music Row. He was awarded “Independent Producer Of The Year” and “Publicist Of The Year” awards.

He did publicity for George Jones and The Bellamy Brothers. He was a writer and Nashville Bureau Chief for Performance Magazine. He was an industry consultant for The Nashville Network. He was awarded “Ambassador Of Music” status from the State Of West Virginia and is nominated for the “West Virginia Hall Of Fame.”

The book is filled with a lot of behind-the-scenes stories of the people he worked with and traveled with since moving to Nashville in 1982. The book is available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats.