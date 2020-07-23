Bavarian Inn’s 2020 Oktoberfest is canceled

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)– Shepherdstown’s very own Bavarian Inn recently announced their Oktoberfest normally held in the fall is officially canceled for this year.

For over 40 years, the Oktoberfest has brought thousands of visitors to the historic area but due to the covid-19 pandemic, staff members said it wasn’t realistic to adhere to CDC guidelines during the festival. Just for 2020, the celebration is canceled but owner Christian Asam said they still encourage visitors to celebrate the german holiday.

“We thought it through and said we can kinda try and create lines and have people stay six-feet apart, but on a day like that it’s supposed to be all about fun and enjoying some good german beers,” said Asam. “It just would’ve been way too difficult to manage.”

Asam says if visitors still want to come in the area, business is operating as usual at the Bavarian Inn.