Bavarian Inn reopens with new safety protocols

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — As the pandemic continues to bring challenges to businesses, some employers got the approval to begin easing restrictions, however, many businesses like those in the hospitality, had no choice but to completely change the way they operate.

The Bavarian Inn located in Shepherdstown has been closed for the past two months. Christian Asam, owner of the resort, says the pandemic came at a time when his hotel was doing very well, then suddenly he had to shut the doors to the public.

After being closed to the public for quite some time, Asam now has permission to open at a 50 percent capacity, however, he is implementing new procedures, such as:

Placing plastic barriers between the guest and the check in area

Spacing out the dining room and prohibiting sitting at the bar

Only accepting guest with reservations









“A lot of people might not understand when you close an operation as large as this, for nine weeks, it’s an awful lot of work to get back open, from ordering the food, to finding staff to bring back, it’s hard, so I’d really like to thank our team of hardworking people because they worked tirelessly to get us back and open again” said Asam.

Although there are many restrictions along with new protocols, Asam and his staff are very excited to reopen their doors and welcome the public.