Baltimore fugitive arrested in W.Va for attempted murder

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Baltimore fugitive who was wanted by Baltimore City Police for attempted murder was caught in Martinsburg, West Virginia on Wednesday.

20-year-old Christopher Brown, of Baltimore, was arrested at a residence on South Kentucky Avenue in Martinsburg. A search warrant was carried out by the Martinsburg Police Special Response Team in collaboration with the US Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force. He was taken into custody without incident.

Brown was wanted by Baltimore City Police for an attempted murder that happened on January 9th, 2021, in Baltimore.

He is currently being held without bond at the Eastern Regional Jail and will be extradited back to Maryland.