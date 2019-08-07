Back to School: Vaccines are required before coming to school in WV

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — As parents and students get ready for back to school there are a few things they need to know.

One of those things is vaccines.

Vaccines are a requirement before coming to school in the State of West Virginia.

There are a few vaccine requirements for different grade levels in the area.

For example; 7th graders need their T-DAP and their Meningococcal shots while 12th graders need their meningococcal.

Now along with those, there are a few recommended vaccines as well.

“So vaccines basically protect children against diseases and a lot of those diseases can be deadly. So it’s important to get your child vaccinated.” Tina Tiberio, Family Nurse Practitioner

A cool thing about Brooke High is they have a School-Based Health Center inside the school.

All Brooke County Residents can come to the health center to receive treatment.

They also provide mental health and dental services as well.

And they can treat the problem right on site.

“We’re fortunate to have this available for our kids and our community at Brooke High School. A lot of kids can come in here and not have to take off school and leave and they can come see the behavioral side of it or whether it’s primary care or dental and they don’t have to leave school and lose instructional time. So it’s a nice resource that we have.” Lee Weppler, Brooke High School Principal

Students can get these vaccines either at the Health Department here in Brooke County, their pediatrician, or here at the health center where they can also sit down with parents and talk.

“It’s important to sit down and have a discussion. Parents need to educated on what we are actually giving your child.” Tina Tiberio, Family Nurse Practitioner

Now the first day of school for Brooke County Schools is August 22nd many school officials can’t wait to see what this year holds.