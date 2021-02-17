‘Baby Dog’s Dad’ WV Gov. Jim Justice honors life-saving Great Dane

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — In a video posted on his Facebook page, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, referring to himself as “Baby Dog’s Dad,” honored a Great Dane for helping to save the life of an elderly man whose house was on fire.

The fire happened in the early morning hours of February 10 on Sugar Camp Road in Hurricane. The neighbor’s dog, Shadow, woke up his owners, who were able to help get the 83-year-old man out of the house and put out the fire, according to the Hurricane Fire & Rescue.

Gov. Justice presented Shadow with the Distinguished Woof Virginian award. The certificate features Justice’s signature and Baby Dog’s paw print.

“Way to go Shadow! Another absolute great West Virginia story,” Justice said.