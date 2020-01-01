Avalon Resort damaged by structure fire

PAW PAW, W.Va. (WDVM) — A resort in Paw Paw, West Virginia was damaged by an extensive structure fire on New Year’s Eve.

The Slanesville and Paw Paw fire companies were dispatched to the Avalon Resort for a fire shortly before 4 p.m. for a working commercial structure fire. The building consisted of the resort kitchen, dining hall, lodging, bar/casino, and indoor pool house.

Brent Swisher from Slanesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company told WDVM that firefighters quickly went to work and were able to save the bar/casino and pool house, but the fire damaged the kitchen, dining hall, and lodging. In addition, the wind conditions during that time increased the intensity of the fire and caused difficulties for firefighters to tackle the fire. Truck 2 from Great Cacapon was put in service quickly and was able to stop the spread of the wind-driven fire, according to Swisher.

The investigation revealed the cause of the fire was an electrical fire, as they believed the cause was not suspicious.

According to a message on the resort’s website, the Avalon Lodge and Indoor Aquatics Center is closed to guests until further notice, and no one was injured.

Levels, Springfield, Capon Bridge, Morgan County, Berkeley Springs, Great Cacapon, Frederick County (Virginia), Reynolds Store, Gainsboro, Mineral County, Ridgeley, Allegany County, Old Town County, Augusta Rescue and Co. 10, Hampshire Co. EMS assisted with the effort.