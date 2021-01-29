Authorized Medical Cannabis Dispensary list for WV released

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A list of approved Medical Cannabis Dispensary Permits was released by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Among the 100 dispensaries with permits, there are 12 in the southeastern WV Counties.

Mountaineer Releaf, LLC – 2 locations in Beckley

Logan Investment Partners LLC – Lewisburg

Columbia Care WV – Beckley and Fayetteville

V3 WV Vending, LLC – Beckley and Lewisburg

Verano WV LLC – Oak Hill

Terrasana – Princeton, Fayetteville and Beckley

Holistic WV Farms I, LLC – Bluefield, WV

The complete list of dispensaries and Registered Physicians can bee found online at the WV Office of Medical Cannabis website (OMC). West Virginians who have serious medical conditions can register to receive medical cannabis starting at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 3. A patient card is valid only in West Virginia and does not offer legal protection for products from outside the WV medical cannabis system. Registration is only available online through the OMC.

“Even during this pandemic, the Office of Medical Cannabis has been working hard to advance the program and to achieve these steps to ensure that medical cannabis is made available to West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: Pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.