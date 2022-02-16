Authorities respond to fight between inmates at Stevens Correctional Center

WELCH, W.Va. (WVNS) — Authorities responded to the Stevens Correctional Center in McDowell County on reports of inmate fighting.

Lawrence Messina with the WV Department of Homeland Security told 59News The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation along with state troopers responded to the facility Monday, February 14, 2022. The prison requested additional help after a group of inmates began fighting.

Seven inmates damaged equipment and appliances in their housing unit after being ordered to stop fighting. DCR and State Police were able to calm the situation down sometime after the late midnight hour.

No inmates or staff were hurt in the fight.

The seven inmates involved were transferred to the Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County.