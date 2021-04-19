Attorney General Morrisey, Morgantown PD partner for National Drug Take Back Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that his office will be involved in this weekend’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by partnering with the Morgantown Police Department.

The Morgantown Police Department will be assisted by a representative from the Attorney General’s Office to staff a take back site on Saturday, April 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Sabraton Kroger, 1851 Earl L. Core Road, Morgantown, W.Va.



The Attorney General’s Office will also coordinate with Capitol Police and the state Department of Homeland Security for a take back location from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at the State Capitol near the East Rotunda along California Avenue.

This is a very important event. I encourage anyone who has unused or unwanted prescription medications to participate so we can get potentially dangerous drugs off the streets. Take Back Day has the potential to both reduce diversion of prescription opioids and help identify overprescribing in our state.” Patrick Morrisey, Attorney General

According to release, the Attorney General’s Office has participated in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day each year since 2013. The office’s locations this weekend will be among more than 75 collection sites in West Virginia.

Elsewhere Saturday, the Attorney General’s Office will assist:

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department at the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in Martinsburg

Cabell County Sheriff’s Office at The Drug Emporium in Barboursville

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department in Fayetteville

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Kearneysville

Williamson Police Department at the Williamson Police Department in Williamson.

The DEA spearheads Drug Take Back Day, which was initially launched in 2010. During the event, local and state law enforcement agencies collect unused medication and responsibly dispose of it. The DEA typically hosts two prescription drug take back days per year with one in the spring and one in the fall.



The Attorney General Public Health Trust previously awarded prescription drug incinerators to law enforcement agencies across the state. The incinerators are used to destroy unwanted/expired pills and are shared among law enforcement agencies.



The incinerators were awarded through the Dispose Responsibly of Prescriptions (DRoP) initiative, which also distributed drug disposal drop boxes throughout the state.