Attorney General and Secretary of State warn of fraud on absentee ballots

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charlestown, WVa. (WDVM) — The Attorney General office says to be careful of fraudsters stealing or manipulate your absentee ballots.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and the secretary of state warn of door-to-door criminals asking to help fill out forms. Its recommended that no one should accept assistance in marking their ballot unless they completely trust the person helping them and should be done in the voter’s presence.

Anyone who suspects potential voter fraud should contact the secretary of state’s election fraud hotline toll-free at 1-877-FRAUD-WV.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories