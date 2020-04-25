Attorney General and Secretary of State warn of fraud on absentee ballots

Charlestown, WVa. (WDVM) — The Attorney General office says to be careful of fraudsters stealing or manipulate your absentee ballots.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and the secretary of state warn of door-to-door criminals asking to help fill out forms. Its recommended that no one should accept assistance in marking their ballot unless they completely trust the person helping them and should be done in the voter’s presence.

Anyone who suspects potential voter fraud should contact the secretary of state’s election fraud hotline toll-free at 1-877-FRAUD-WV.