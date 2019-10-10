Attorney Ben Salango announces run for West Virginia Governor

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON (WDVM) — Kanawha County Commissioner and attorney, Ben Salango, is now adding another title to his name… Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate for West Virginia.

“We need a governor that’s going to be hands on and who’s familiar with creating jobs, creating economic impact, things of those nature so that’s why I decided to run for governor,” Salango told WDVM.

In January 2006, Salango co-founded the law firm Preston & Salango. WDVM has interviewed him for his involvement in a Berkeley County elementary school abuse case. Salango is the attorney representing a mom who accused her daughter’s teacher and aides of verbal abuse at Berkeley Heights Elementary School.

An in-depth interview with Salango on this case can be seen at this link, for WDVM’s Issues & Insiders.

Current Governor Jim Justice is planning to run for re-election in 2020, along with several other candidates.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories